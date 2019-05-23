Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Gneiser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Gneiser

January 25, 1921 - May 15, 2019

Frances Gneiser, 98, of Kremmling, CO, peacefully passed away May 15, 2019, at Kremmling Memorial Hospital extended care home.

Frances was born January 25, 1921, in Tabernash, CO, to Amos and Grace Smith. She was raised on their ranch up Hunt Creek, attended grade school in Phippsburg and high school in Yampa. She earned a business and teaching degree at Denver University.

Frances married Delvin Gneiser and raised three children. Family was very important to her. She taught and was secretary at Soroco schools for many years, and really loved her job.

Music was a huge part of her life, performing for many funerals, weddings, and community get togethers. She played piano for the church and knew practically every hymn by heart. God was the most important part of her life, and she loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart.

Frances is survived by sister, Georgia Smith of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Pat (Mary Ann) Gneiser of Loveland, CO, and Kevin Gneiser of Phippsburg, CO; son-in-law, Darold Jones of Kremmling, CO; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by husband, Delvin Gneiser; daughter, Erle Lynne Jones, and sister, Flora Crowner.

Services will be held at South Routt Bible Church on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Yampa Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations, in Frances' name, to South Routt Bible Church, Box 792 Oak Creek, CO 80467.

