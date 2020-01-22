Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Louise Wright. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Louise Wright



November 29, 1932 - January 18, 2020



Frances Wright, 87, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home on January 18, 2020.



Frances was born to Aloysuis Rinderle and Mary (DeMarco) Rinderle at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado on November 29, 1932. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1950, and married Warren Wright of Whitewater, Colorado.



Frances was a stay-at-home mom to six children and shared cooking duties with the other women in the mining camps on the Uncompahgre and in LaSalle, Utah. After her divorce, Frances moved from Nucla to Whitewater, Colorado, where she raised her six children. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



Frances worked at Mesa County Human Services for many years after completing the business training program at Mesa College in 1969. The "Zipper Guru" was an expert seamstress and mended many tents and sleeping bags for Eddie Quintana at Gene Taylors, as well as many other word-of-mouth clients.



Frances' greatest passions in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, crocheting, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching the birds out her kitchen windows.



Frances is survived by daughters, Linda Smith of Rock Springs, WY; Dorothy Lombard of Grand Junction, CO, and Mary (Ben) Berges of Denver, CO, and sons, Warren (Elaine) Wright Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; William (Kathleen) Wright of Minneapolis, MN, and Steve (Sue) Wright Sr. of Grand Junction, CO. She is also survived by brothers, Leo and Jim Rinderle; sister, Lucille Boothe; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by both parents; sisters, Lillian Somerville, Mary Tezak, and Shirley Basford, and sons-in-law, George Smith Sr. and Darryll Lombard.



There will be a viewing at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary from 4 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Interment to follow in the Calvary section of the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



