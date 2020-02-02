Frances Marie Ashcraft
April 17, 1926 - January 25, 2020
Frances "Marie" Ashcraft, age 93, went to be with the Lord on January 25.
Marie was the lone child born to O.B. and Lucille Spotswood in Yuba, OK, on April 17, 1926. In 1954, she moved to Grand Junction where she spent most of the rest of her life.
She was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation. She was also devoted to her faith as a Baptist and was member of the Riverside Baptist Church. Marie spent a number of years as the church's secretary after her retirement from the insurance and banking industries. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. In recent years spending time with her family and friends had been a great source of joy for her.
She is survived by daughters, Theresa (Kenny), and Sue (Gary); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several beloved cousins and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her love, Francis "Leo" Ashcraft; her parents, and sons, Kendall and Tom (Susann).
The family will have a celebration of life at Brown's Cremation Service on Friday, February 7, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to HopeWest.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020