Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie Ashcraft. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Marie Ashcraft



April 17, 1926 - January 25, 2020



Frances "Marie" Ashcraft, age 93, went to be with the Lord on January 25.



Marie was the lone child born to O.B. and Lucille Spotswood in Yuba, OK, on April 17, 1926. In 1954, she moved to Grand Junction where she spent most of the rest of her life.



She was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation. She was also devoted to her faith as a Baptist and was member of the Riverside Baptist Church. Marie spent a number of years as the church's secretary after her retirement from the insurance and banking industries. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. In recent years spending time with her family and friends had been a great source of joy for her.



She is survived by daughters, Theresa (Kenny), and Sue (Gary); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several beloved cousins and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her love, Francis "Leo" Ashcraft; her parents, and sons, Kendall and Tom (Susann).



The family will have a celebration of life at Brown's Cremation Service on Friday, February 7, at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to HopeWest.



Frances Marie AshcraftApril 17, 1926 - January 25, 2020Frances "Marie" Ashcraft, age 93, went to be with the Lord on January 25.Marie was the lone child born to O.B. and Lucille Spotswood in Yuba, OK, on April 17, 1926. In 1954, she moved to Grand Junction where she spent most of the rest of her life.She was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation. She was also devoted to her faith as a Baptist and was member of the Riverside Baptist Church. Marie spent a number of years as the church's secretary after her retirement from the insurance and banking industries. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. In recent years spending time with her family and friends had been a great source of joy for her.She is survived by daughters, Theresa (Kenny), and Sue (Gary); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several beloved cousins and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her love, Francis "Leo" Ashcraft; her parents, and sons, Kendall and Tom (Susann).The family will have a celebration of life at Brown's Cremation Service on Friday, February 7, at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to HopeWest. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close