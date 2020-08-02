1/1
Francis "Hugh" Cook
1934 - 2020
Francis "Hugh" Cook

November 17, 1934 - July 15, 2020

Hugh was born and raised in Grand Junction, the son of Francis and Fern Cook. Hugh graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1953, where he had an outstanding career as a three-sport athlete. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army. He later attended Mesa Jr. College where he was named NJCAA First Team All-American, Mesa's first ever All-American.

Hugh and his wife, Donna, were married February 14, 1958. They moved to Denver and he went to work at Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant as an assembly manager, retired in 1992, and moved back to Grand Junction.

Hugh is a life member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Club and also a member of the Masonic Lodge. His hobbies include wood working, golf and pool.

He is survived by wife, Donna; sister, Kay Jean Wright; children, Kellie Cook, Kathy Cook, and David Cook, and grandchildren, Danielle Cahill and Clayton Cahill.

An inurnment military service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, August 6, at 10:00 a.m., 2830 Riverside Parkway. No memorial gathering has been planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest for their great care and compassion, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
