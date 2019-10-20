Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Edward Annon. View Sign Service Information Wright's Funeral Parlor 1913 Junction Hwy Kerrville , TX 78028 (830)-895-3323 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Edward Annon



July 19, 1930 - October 15, 2019



Francis Edward Annon, 89, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019, at the Kerrville Veterans Hospital. He was born July 19, 1930, in Bend, Oregon to George and Opal Annon.



In Ed's younger years, he was a boy scout. He served in the US Navy and was Seaman 3rd class, also serving in the Air Force National Guard.



Ed married Lucy Mildred Barrick on October 7, 1953, in Denver, Colorado. They built a life in Grand Junction, Colorado. He worked as a store manager for Continental Emsco/ LTV Energy. They moved to Mountain Home in 2014 from Grand Junction, CO.



Ed was a member of the Elk's Lodge, Knights of Columbus and the . He enjoyed woodworking and jewelry making.



He was preceded in death by parents, George and Opal Annon, and sisters, Wilmetta O'Donnell and Mary Slofkowsky.



Ed is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy Annon of Mountain Home; sons, Mark Annon of Pueblo West, CO, and Matt Annon of Mountain Home; daughters, Jeanne Johnson of Mountain Home and Judy Annon of Kerrville; grandchildren, Kayla Johnson of Austin, Cole Johnson of College Station, and Christina Finster of Concord, CA. Ed will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.



Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., October 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Harper, TX. Military interment will be held 1:00 pm, November 8, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.



