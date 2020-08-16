1/1
Francis Edward "Bud" Fennell
1929 - 2019
Francis "Bud" Edward Fennell

May 26, 1929 - August 18, 2019

Please join us for a celebration of Bud's life at the Eagles #595, 1674 US Hwy. 50, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Francis Edward "Bud" Fennell, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 90.

He was born in Collbran, Colorado where he spent his childhood and teen years. He had many stories about his years as a sheep herder. He later moved to Grand Junction, where his sister introduced him to the love of his life, Sue Parker.

He joined the Navy and served in the Korean Conflict, and as he would often say, four years, five months, and one day later, he returned to his beloved Grand Junction.

He married Sue on July 12, 1957, and began his career as an optician at Darnell Optical, retiring after 38 years.

During his younger years, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball. He loved the mountains and spent many happy hours hunting and fishing. After he retired, he devoted himself to his yard and flowers, bringing much enjoyment to everyone. He was very proud of his green thumb.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; son, Chuck, and sister, Margaret. He is survived by daughters, Alette (Bob) Harshman, and Kari Fennell; son, Buddy (Dawn) Fennell; granddaughter, Kala (Ross) Langstaff, who they helped raise; sisters, Merle and Ruby of Rapid City, South Dakota; 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
