Francis Eugene Letterhos
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Letterhos.
September 27, 1929 - February 21, 2019
Francis Eugene "Gene" Letterhos was born September 27, 1929, in Denver and passed away February 21, 2019, in hospice care in Denver. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Lola, who died in 2006.
Gene served in the Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the U.S.S. Carrier Essex (CV-9). Upon returning home, he eventually settled in Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, CO, where he farmed a peach orchard. Soon after, he began his long career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1989 from the Grand Junction Post Office after 32 years.
Following his retirement he lived an active life, flying his airplane, becoming a Master Gardner and volunteering for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). He also volunteered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the fund-raising campaign to build the new church.
Graveside services will be held in Grand Junction at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, St. Anthony Section, 2620 Legacy Way on Tuesday, March 5th at 11:00.
For full obituary please visit: www.CSCcares.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019