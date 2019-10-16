Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Melvin Stahl. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Melvin Stahl



January 14, 1929 - October 11, 2019



Francis passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on October 11, 2019, following a massive heart attack. He was born at his grandparent's farm near Yale, South Dakota. As a young boy, he grew up in the Yale and Onida area. Sadly, he lost his mother at the age of ten, and at the age of 14 he left home to live with the Glanzer Family near Yale.



He joined the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Onida and started Stahl's Mobil Service. Francis met his wife, Norma, and they married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida. Together they raised three children, Sandy, Mike, and Kathi. In 1966, the family moved to Longmont, Colorado where Francis was a union carpenter. In 1972, the family returned to SD (Redfield) where he once again started Stahl's Mobile Service.



Tragically they lost their oldest daughter, Sandy, in a car accident at the age of 19. In 1980, he returned to Colorado (Grand Junction) and resumed his career as a union carpenter, mostly working commercial construction. Following his retirement, he built several homes in the valley, including one for he and his wife, son, and daughter. After 26 years, he and Norma decided to down-size and moved into a patio home. Francis was very well-loved in the neighborhood and enjoyed visits from his friends as they walked by.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Kay; sister, Bernette, and her husband, Leo; brothers, Willie and Albin, and brother-in-law, Sam Jarnagin. Francis is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Michael and his wife, Nancy and grandson, Ryan; daughter, Kathi; brother, Woody and his wife, Barb; sister-in-law, Helen Stahl, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Also surviving is a family very special to him, Dave, Dara, Ethan, Parker, and Makenna Hartmann.



A viewing will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on October 15 from 4 - 6:00 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Orchard Mesa Cemetery on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend. A Celebration of life, with a reception afterwards, will be held at American Lutheran Church where Francis was a member on October 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Francis Melvin StahlJanuary 14, 1929 - October 11, 2019Francis passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on October 11, 2019, following a massive heart attack. He was born at his grandparent's farm near Yale, South Dakota. As a young boy, he grew up in the Yale and Onida area. Sadly, he lost his mother at the age of ten, and at the age of 14 he left home to live with the Glanzer Family near Yale.He joined the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Onida and started Stahl's Mobil Service. Francis met his wife, Norma, and they married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida. Together they raised three children, Sandy, Mike, and Kathi. In 1966, the family moved to Longmont, Colorado where Francis was a union carpenter. In 1972, the family returned to SD (Redfield) where he once again started Stahl's Mobile Service.Tragically they lost their oldest daughter, Sandy, in a car accident at the age of 19. In 1980, he returned to Colorado (Grand Junction) and resumed his career as a union carpenter, mostly working commercial construction. Following his retirement, he built several homes in the valley, including one for he and his wife, son, and daughter. After 26 years, he and Norma decided to down-size and moved into a patio home. Francis was very well-loved in the neighborhood and enjoyed visits from his friends as they walked by.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Kay; sister, Bernette, and her husband, Leo; brothers, Willie and Albin, and brother-in-law, Sam Jarnagin. Francis is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Michael and his wife, Nancy and grandson, Ryan; daughter, Kathi; brother, Woody and his wife, Barb; sister-in-law, Helen Stahl, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Also surviving is a family very special to him, Dave, Dara, Ethan, Parker, and Makenna Hartmann.A viewing will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on October 15 from 4 - 6:00 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Orchard Mesa Cemetery on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend. A Celebration of life, with a reception afterwards, will be held at American Lutheran Church where Francis was a member on October 16 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close