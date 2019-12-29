Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Birgfeld. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty 5303 East County Line Road Centennial , CO 80122 (303)-221-0030 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank J. Birgfeld



July 28, 1943 - December 18, 2019



Frank J. Birgfeld died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, while recovering from a medical procedure. He was 76.



Frank was born July 28, 1943, in Bethesda, MD, to Frank and Evelyn Birgfeld. Frank Sr., a naval pilot in WWII was killed in the Pacific leaving Eve to raise little Frank alone in Bethesda. While Frank had fond memories of Bethesda (Glen Echo, Walt Whitman, and Nathan's ice cream), he also spent halcyonic summers in northern Maine, a place that would pull him back after retirement.



From Maryland, Frank moved to Florida where he received his degree at Florida State University and met his wife of 52 years, Suzanne Cooper. The two married in Lake Wales on January 28, 1967, and began their life together in Ormond Beach. Although the two enjoyed their short walks to the beach, Frank's employment prompted a move away from the stock brokerage firm T. Nelson O'Rourke to NASD in Atlanta, GA.



While living in Atlanta, Frank and Suzie welcomed their two children, Craig and Paige. Frank coached the legendary 8U soccer team, "The Green Giants" and was a girl-scout mentor with Paige. Somehow, he still found time to obtain a law degree and pass the Georgia state bar while progressing within the NASD. He was eventually offered the role of Director of District 3 and hence moved the family to Denver, CO.



In Denver, Frank adopted Colorado as his new home, embracing local past times such as skiing despite tearing his ACL his first time on the hill. With the NASD, Frank grew the Denver office and spearheaded investigations into high profile cases such as that of Meyer Blinder, earning national recognition. This success increased his responsibility to include a ten state region including the Denver, Salt Lake, and Seattle offices. Yet, while work responsibilities increased, Frank continued to support the education and activities of his children and the employment of his wife, Suzie. He was a constant presence at football games, swim meets and ballet recitals.



Frank retired from the NASD in 2002 as Vice President and District Director and moved into his second career of consulting, stock trading, and buying lottery tickets. He founded the St. Croix Group and was Senior Principal. This afforded him time to return to Maine, spending increasing chunks of summertime fishing the local lakes and eating as much lobster as possible. Eventually, he bought a lakeside cabin in the small town of Meddybemps where he encouraged visitors of all kinds including family, friends, football coaches, grandchildren and anyone willing to make the trek. The small town friendliness of Meddybemps allowed Frank to flex his true strength: the ability to talk and make friends with complete strangers.



Tragically, this second life derailed with the loss of Paige in 2007 and the subsequent search, trial and re-trial. No father should outlive his daughter and Frank suffered through this time. Yet, Frank remained the stalwart leader: supporting searchers, hounding investigators, and never losing faith that justice would be served. The silver lining of this time was the life-long friends he met while living in Grand Junction.



Frank leaves behind his wife, Suzanne; son, Craig; brothers, Rick, Dana, and Barre; sister, Nancy, and six grandchildren. Everywhere Frank went he made friends. He was a leader, a friend, a grandfather, a father, a husband, and someone we will never forget. The Dude abides.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Frank's honor to the glaucoma research foundation

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019

