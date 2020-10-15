Freda Delores Rever
November 24, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Freda, age 85, of Phoenix, AZ, and former Grand Junction, CO resident said goodbye to her earthly family and joined her family in heaven on October 8, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of five children, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Freda was born November 24, 1934, in Dixon, Missouri to Grant and Ethel (Jones) Cross. She grew up in Missouri and met her future husband, Raymond Rever, when he was stationed at Fort Lenard Wood Army base.
Freda was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Patti Bailey Bush; her devoted husband, Raymond Rever, and her dear grandson, Joseph Howerton. She is survived by children, Sherie (Rever) Burgher and Tom Burgher, Dianna (Rever) Kimling, Albert Rever and Toni Derado, and Carla (Rever) Howerton and Bill Howerton as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the viewing on Saturday, October 17, from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., all at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132. Interment will be in the Monument Cemetery following Mass.
Flowers may be sent to St. Peter Catholic Church or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or online at www.heart.org
to support their work in preventing heart disease and strokes.
Freda's full obituary and Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com
. Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services, Funeral and Memorial Care of Littleton, CO.