1/1
Freda Delores Rever
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Delores Rever

November 24, 1934 - October 8, 2020

Freda, age 85, of Phoenix, AZ, and former Grand Junction, CO resident said goodbye to her earthly family and joined her family in heaven on October 8, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of five children, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Freda was born November 24, 1934, in Dixon, Missouri to Grant and Ethel (Jones) Cross. She grew up in Missouri and met her future husband, Raymond Rever, when he was stationed at Fort Lenard Wood Army base.

Freda was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Patti Bailey Bush; her devoted husband, Raymond Rever, and her dear grandson, Joseph Howerton. She is survived by children, Sherie (Rever) Burgher and Tom Burgher, Dianna (Rever) Kimling, Albert Rever and Toni Derado, and Carla (Rever) Howerton and Bill Howerton as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the viewing on Saturday, October 17, from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., all at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132. Interment will be in the Monument Cemetery following Mass.

Flowers may be sent to St. Peter Catholic Church or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or online at www.heart.org to support their work in preventing heart disease and strokes.

Freda's full obituary and Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services, Funeral and Memorial Care of Littleton, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved