Freda Grace Ward, 90, of Grand Junction, died July 21, 2020, at The Willows, Fruita. She was an early childhood educator. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Funeral 9 a.m., Tuesday, at Victory Life Church. Burial at Memorial Gardens.



