Freda Grace Ward
1929 - 2020
Freda Grace Ward

December 7, 1929 - July 21, 2020

Freda Grace Ward, 90, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at The Willows in Fruita, CO, on July 21, 2020.

She was born December 7, 1929, in Aztec, NM, to Fred and Grace Cotton. Freda spent her childhood in Pagosa Springs, CO, and then graduated from Grand Junction High School. On April 9, 1954, she married Alfred "A. W." Ward in Grand Junction, CO.

She attended Mesa State College studying Early Childhood Education. She loved working with children and was the Director of Sonshine Center Preschool for Assembly of God Church. Freda also loved to camp, hike, walk, garden, embroider, knit, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter, Donna G. Brakhahn of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Ray Cotton of Grand Junction, CO; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Freda was preceded in death by daughters, Linda Ward, Debee Ward, and Lisa Frisch; husband, A. W. Ward; and brother, Don Cotton.

Visitation will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 6 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Victory Life Church on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
JUL
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
Victory Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
