Frederick Dickensheets



January 20, 1934 - September 27, 2019



Fritz Dickensheets passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, at his son's home in Bozeman, Montana.



Frederick Elba "Fritz" Dickensheets was born in Denver, the third of six children, to Helen and Harley Dickensheets. He grew up on a homestead near Cedaredge. At Mesa College, Fritz met Patricia and, on a bet, he asked her for a date. They were married on June 18, 1957.



Fritz and Pat lived in Platteville, CO, before relocating to Grand Junction, where they raised three children: Janice, Glenn and David. Fritz taught English at Grand Junction High School, at Gateway School, where he was also Principal, and at Orchard Mesa Junior High. After 20 years of teaching, Fritz partnered in a building-supply company, before working for the Teachers Credit Union. After retiring, Fritz and Pat relocated to Bozeman, MT to be closer to their grandchildren.



His life reflected values he learned in his childhood: to work hard, be responsible, tackle problems head-on, innovate, and treat everyone with kindness. We valued his example and loved him deeply. He will be sorely missed.



Fritz is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Sue (Lambert) Dickensheets; sister, Betty Foxley (Ted); brother, Harvey Dickensheets; daughter, Janice Dickensheets (Bob Lewan); son, David Dickensheets (Ann), and grandchildren, Benjamin, Michael and Katelyn Dickensheets.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., October 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman, MT.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Bozeman First Presbyterian Church's Rockhaven Camp.

