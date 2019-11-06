Frederick "Freddy" Gallegos
April 26, 1949 - November 2, 2019
Frederick "Freddy" Gallegos, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction on November 2. He was surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Pagosa Springs, Colorado to Della and Felix Gallegos. He spent his childhood playing sports and especially loved basketball and watching the New York Yankees. Following high school, Fred attended Mesa State College where he met and later married the love of his life, Pauline.
Fred joined the Colorado State Patrol in 1973. In addition to patrolling the roads, he was on the security detail team for Governors Lamm and Romer. He retired in 2005 in Grand Junction with many honors and awards.
An outdoor enthusiast, Fred spent most of his retirement playing tennis, hiking and traveling. He loved tennis so much that he shoveled snow off the city courts so he could play. A proud husband, father and grandfather, his family brought him much joy. He appreciated a good joke and was a movie, music and trivia buff.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline, of Grand Junction; son, Freddy Gallegos (Iliana) of Commerce City; daughter, Nicole Alley (Terrence) of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Allyssa Gallegos of Denver; sisters, Cleda Vandenberg of Durango, and Marianne Evans (Don) of Albuquerque, NM. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Ginger Powell.
A memorial gathering will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 - 7:00 p.m. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019