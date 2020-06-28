Frederick "Fritz" Propp
1929 - 2020
Frederick "Fritz" Propp

March 20, 1929 - June 18, 2020

Frederick "Fritz" Propp was born in Windsor, CO on March 20, 1929, and died at HopeWest in Grand Junction on June 18, 2020.

Fritz was born to Henry and Anna Propp. He began work at age five, topping beets on his father's farm, then as a young man, laid pipeline in CO, WY, WA, NV, CA, and SD, completing his labor as a large equipment mechanic, retiring at age 80.

Fritz married Ardyce "Midge" Cook on December 7, 1948. They were married for more than 71 years, have two daughters, Linda and Connie, granddaughter, December, and great-granddaughter, Leaha. He was a loving husband, and Dad to us and all our friends growing up.

Fritz is preceded in death by sisters, Leila, and Helen, and brothers, Ted and Bob. Sisters, Edna and Henrietta, and brother, Hank survive him.

He was loved and admired by most everyone who knew him.

No services are planned.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
