Service Information Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory 682 1725 Rd Delta , CO 81416 (970)-874-9988 Memorial service 11:00 AM Surface Creek Community Church 21987 Austin Road Austin , CO

Gail Brooks

July 30, 1927 - May 11, 2019

Lifetime Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Delmar "Gail" Brooks, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. He was 91 years of age.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Surface Creek Community Church, 21987 Austin Road, Austin, Colorado 81410.

Delmar Gail was born on July 30, 1927, to Ira and Florance (McClug) Brooks in Cedaredge, Colorado. He attended Cedaredge schools finishing the eleventh grade. Two days after his 17th birthday, Gail joined the

On August 19, 1951, Gail married Mildred V. Conner in Cedaredge. To this union, three daughters were born.

Gail was a coal miner and mechanic by trade. He was also a water commissioner, cleared damns of snow on the Grand Mesa and then later checked the damns for leaks. After his last retirement at the age of 84, Gail enjoyed working in his woodshop. He made toolboxes and jewelry boxes, the first toolbox for his grandson and a cedar hope chest for his granddaughters. Gail attended Surface Creek Community Church.

Gail's passion in life was his motorcycle. He didn't start riding until his 60's. He traveled many states including a trip with another couple traveling from Yuma, Arizona across Mexico and Belize then into Brownsville, Texas.

Gail is survived by his wife, Mildred "Millie" Brooks of Cedaredge, Colorado; daughters, Darla Brooks (T.J. Neputi) of Englewood, Colorado; Pamela (David) Walker of Farmington, New Mexico, and Shirley (Bill) True of Sacramento, California; brothers-in-law, Keith Conner and Jerry Conner; sisters-in-law, Nell Juana McHugh and Joyce Miller; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Surface Creek Community Church Mission Fund, P. O. Box 44, Austin, Colorado 81410.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



