Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Washington. View Sign

Gail Marie Stewart Washington

December 1, 1948 - March 27, 2019

Gail Washington, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on March 27, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.

Gail is survived by her husband, Rob; her daughter, Emily Hamilton (Michael Hamilton), and her brother, Dennis Stewart (Patricia Stewart). She is preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Stewart, and father, James Stewart.

Gail taught at Tope Elementary School for 30 years. Following her retirement in 2008, she continued sharing her gift for teaching literacy by tutoring children through Mesa Valley Vision. She enjoyed snowshoeing, hiking, skiing and birding. She loved traveling with her family and friends.

Nearly two years ago, Gail was diagnosed with lymphoma. She showed humor and good spirits throughout her illness. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Imagination Library at

Gail Marie Stewart WashingtonDecember 1, 1948 - March 27, 2019Gail Washington, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on March 27, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.Gail is survived by her husband, Rob; her daughter, Emily Hamilton (Michael Hamilton), and her brother, Dennis Stewart (Patricia Stewart). She is preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Stewart, and father, James Stewart.Gail taught at Tope Elementary School for 30 years. Following her retirement in 2008, she continued sharing her gift for teaching literacy by tutoring children through Mesa Valley Vision. She enjoyed snowshoeing, hiking, skiing and birding. She loved traveling with her family and friends.Nearly two years ago, Gail was diagnosed with lymphoma. She showed humor and good spirits throughout her illness. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Imagination Library at gjimaginationlibrary.com or to the Mesa County Libraries Foundation by mail at 443 N. 6th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close