Gale Susan Nelson Ingalls
May 8, 1939 - November 2, 2019
Gale Susan Nelson Ingalls, 80, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 8, 1939 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota daughter of Gordon and Pearl Nelson of Crooks, South Dakota.
Gale was a devoted member of Monument View Bible Church. She enjoyed participating in many different facets of the church, from prayer groups to women's studies and assisting with shoe box missions. She loved this community and it loved her back!
Gale was a spirited gal who built a beautiful family with her husband, Arlen, in Sliverthorne, Colorado. A house full of girls provided opportunities for her to sew for her daughters, their dolls, and even her granddaughters. Gale loved to sing hymns and enjoyed tending to her flower garden while watching for birds.
She is survived by husband, Arlen; brother, Don Nelson; daughters, Susan (Chad) Whitmore, Diane (Adam) Tischler, Dawn (Mark) Novotny, and Leslie (Brian) Klinginsmith; as well as five granddaughters.
There will be a service to honor Gale on Saturday, November 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Monument View Bible Church in Fruita, CO. We welcome all who knew Gale and her family to join us in a celebration of life.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made out to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019