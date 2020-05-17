Garrett James HeynsJune 18, 1937 - May 3, 2020Garrett James Heyns entered this world on June 18, 1937, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. His mother was Alice Perry and father, Garrett Heyns. He was a loving son and a brother to Gerald Heyns. They faithfully attended a Baptist church nearby and he was known as an outstanding student in his school, especially in math, and was the top student in New Jersey in Physics.He met his future wife, Lorraine, in a junior high youth group in church, and they were married when she graduated from high school. Garrett joined the Army following his graduation and was given special training in electronics. He was discovered by Western Electric (later AT&T) to have special skills and the company sent him to university for an electrical engineering degree. He was hired by Western Electric as an Inventor and designed several important devices that improved the convenience of the telephone and its manufacturing. He retired from AT&T after 33 years. Sadly, their son, Bruce, was killed in an auto accident when he was 16 years old.AT&T transferred Garrett and his family from Cranford, New Jersey to Denver, Colorado in 1969. They joined Bethany Baptist Church and later transferred to the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder. Garrett and Lorraine sang in the choir and Garrett became a Deacon. In 2006 Lorraine died from a stroke and left Garrett devastated after a beautiful 48-year marriage. God stepped in and introduced him to the church organist, Martha Sandford, who had lost her husband, Gordon, in March of 2004. They were married on April 22, 2007.Martha and Garrett moved to Grand Junction, CO in 2012, where they joined the First Presbyterian Church and Garrett became an Elder, sang in the choir, and Martha was the Interim Music Director. Martha is currently the organist for American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction.Garrett was best known as a humble, sweet, loving spirit. His heart and soul were dedicated to the Lord. His winning smile won him many friends and the love of a large family of five children (three step-children), 22 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.His is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Kathy (Dan), and Jennifer (Jeff); step-children, Deborah (Brad), David (Kim), and Elizabeth (John), and brother, Gerald (Grace) and his children.His burial will be in Boulder, Colorado, this spring and a Memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction to be announced at a later date.Gifts may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction Music Fund.