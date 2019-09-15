Gary Eugene Sprott
April 24, 1948 - May 21, 2019
Gary was born to Frances Huffer Sprott and Lyman Whitney in Grand Junction, CO and was adopted by Morris Sprott. He was an only child. Gary unexpectedly passed away in his home in Colorado Springs, due to natural causes, on May 21, 2019.
Gary spent four years in the Navy proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He served on the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier and flew in the back seat of an F4 with the Red Rippers Squadron. Gary was also aboard one of the U.S. Navy ships used to recover NASA astronauts from the first mission to the moon. He received full military honors at services held on May 24, 2019, at the Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs, CO, where he has lived since 2008.
Gary worked for the City of Grand Junction for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator, and eight years at Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs. Gary was a master gardener, incredibly organized and amassed a great tool collection. He was passionate about his woodworking and created special hand held tools from the heart. He was never idle, always busy with some project or activity.
Gary was passionate, creative, patient, and the sweetest, kindest, gentleman. He was generous and giving. If he saw a need, he was there to help with anything he could give. It's no wonder everyone liked him. He was quiet, but had a good sense of humor and a great smile.
Gary leaves behind his devoted wife of 47 years, Cherry Blacksher Sprott. He loved his children and their spouses, Candy and Michael Jackson, Jason and Jaymie Sprott, Rikki and Perry Cordell and Crystal Sprott. He had six grandchildren, Matt, Cooper, Jake, ReAliti, Whitney and Misha and great-grandchild, Wade. Please know that you will be forever in our hearts. We love you Daddy.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019