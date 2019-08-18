Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary G. Cose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary G. Cose



January 24, 1951 - August 12, 2019



Lifetime resident of the surrounding area of Rifle, Colorado, Gary Giles Cose, gained his forever wings on August 12, 2019, at the age of 68, far too soon for all of his loved ones.



Gary was born on January 24, 1951, in Rifle, Colorado to Jay and Bula (Butler) Cose. In 1971, Gary married the love of his life, and mother of his two children, Carla Vetter. The couple divorced in 1984.



Gary worked as a miner most of his life, and in 2015 he retired from Garfield Steel in Rifle, Colorado.



Anyone that knew Gary knew his love and passion was shoeing horses. He loved hunting, being in the mountains, and riding his horses. Gary's family was most important, along with all of his friends. Gary knew no stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that asked - sometimes even if you didn't ask. He was a true cowboy, a man of his word that taught so many of us a wise man's knowledge. This cowboy is going to be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.



He is preceded in death by parents, Jay and Bula Cose, and brother, Charles Cose.



Gary is survived by son, Rhaun (Keita) Cose, of Parachute, Colorado; daughter, Dhaun Cose of DeBeque, Colorado; his bonus son, Shaun Sloan, and bonus daughter, Lhauni McMichael; brothers, Mark (Lexina) Cose, Tim (Jody) Cose, Keven (Dee) Cose, Brent (Debbie) Cose, and Justin; sisters, Jaylene Cose, Mary (Phil) Palmer, and Joy (Darrin) Hawkins; grandchildren, J.T. Hotchkiss, Tyler Cose, Chelsea Hotchkiss, Thomas Cose, Tel Cose, Yancy Cose, Cole McCrain, and Jace McCrain; bonus grandchildren, Anthony Cordova, Gabe Cordova, Cortney Cordova, and Alyssa Renfro, and nine great-grandchildren who all knew him as "Grandpa Cowboy Hat!"



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 31, 2019, at the "Antique Ranch" located at 465 County Road 340 in Parachute, Colorado. All are welcome to come share stories and memories, and join in celebrating this cowboy's life. A reception will follow immediately.

Gary G. CoseJanuary 24, 1951 - August 12, 2019Lifetime resident of the surrounding area of Rifle, Colorado, Gary Giles Cose, gained his forever wings on August 12, 2019, at the age of 68, far too soon for all of his loved ones.Gary was born on January 24, 1951, in Rifle, Colorado to Jay and Bula (Butler) Cose. In 1971, Gary married the love of his life, and mother of his two children, Carla Vetter. The couple divorced in 1984.Gary worked as a miner most of his life, and in 2015 he retired from Garfield Steel in Rifle, Colorado.Anyone that knew Gary knew his love and passion was shoeing horses. He loved hunting, being in the mountains, and riding his horses. Gary's family was most important, along with all of his friends. Gary knew no stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that asked - sometimes even if you didn't ask. He was a true cowboy, a man of his word that taught so many of us a wise man's knowledge. This cowboy is going to be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.He is preceded in death by parents, Jay and Bula Cose, and brother, Charles Cose.Gary is survived by son, Rhaun (Keita) Cose, of Parachute, Colorado; daughter, Dhaun Cose of DeBeque, Colorado; his bonus son, Shaun Sloan, and bonus daughter, Lhauni McMichael; brothers, Mark (Lexina) Cose, Tim (Jody) Cose, Keven (Dee) Cose, Brent (Debbie) Cose, and Justin; sisters, Jaylene Cose, Mary (Phil) Palmer, and Joy (Darrin) Hawkins; grandchildren, J.T. Hotchkiss, Tyler Cose, Chelsea Hotchkiss, Thomas Cose, Tel Cose, Yancy Cose, Cole McCrain, and Jace McCrain; bonus grandchildren, Anthony Cordova, Gabe Cordova, Cortney Cordova, and Alyssa Renfro, and nine great-grandchildren who all knew him as "Grandpa Cowboy Hat!"Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 31, 2019, at the "Antique Ranch" located at 465 County Road 340 in Parachute, Colorado. All are welcome to come share stories and memories, and join in celebrating this cowboy's life. A reception will follow immediately. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close