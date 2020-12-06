Gary Guy MorettiOctober 2, 1949 - November 23, 2020Gary Guy Moretti, 71, died Monday, November 23, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center with his wife of 50 years by his side.Gary was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Robert Moretti and Doris (Moretti) Tool. His family moved to San Diego, California where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Lee Holt. Soon after, Gary joined the United States Air Force on the buddy system with his best friend, John McGreevy, believing they would have the same duty assignments. Gary was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Athens, Greece, while John was stationed in Las Vegas and Thailand. Even though the miles separated them, they remained the best of friends throughout their lives.After serving four years in the Air Force, Gary and Bonnie moved back to San Diego. Tiring of big city life, they later relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he began his career in criminal justice. He was a key figure in the local community corrections program that was ranked as one of the most successful in Colorado. He started one of the first pretrial programs in the nation, which helped to advance pretrial services nationwide. Gary dedicated more than 15 years to the Colorado Community Corrections Coalition, furthering criminal justice across the state and serving as treasurer for nearly ten years. He developed numerous professional relationships throughout Colorado consulting with several other programs. Gary was a board member and board president for Caprock Behavioral Services, a local nonprofit agency. He was a close advisor to the executive director and was instrumental in helping the nonprofit double in size.Having achieved respect, admiration and professional success, Gary was most proud of his family. As his four children grew, they too began to possess many of his strengths. At the end of his life, he realized that everything he accomplished was now a part of his children, which gave him great joy and comfort.Watching his grandsons play football was one of his favorite pastimes. He loved to surprise his grandchildren bringing a special treat each time he visited. Gary enjoyed fishing on the Grand Mesa and at Lake Powell often helping his kids and grandkids learn to fish instead of catching the big ones himself.His battle with medical issues later in life showed his strength, courage, and determination. At his journey's end, Gary expressed his profound love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also wanted his friends to know how much he cared for them. Gary was fiercely loyal and will be remembered for his generosity and his hospitality - regularly hosting his friends and family for his homemade Italian meals. He will be dearly missed.He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Moretti; mother, Doris Tool; step-father, Darrell Tool; brother, Larry Moretti; sister, Cheryl Tool; aunt, Viola Derrig, and uncle, Francis Derrig. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Moretti; sons, Matthew Moretti; Robert Moretti, and Gary Moretti; daughter, Danielle Moretti Martin (Robert Martin); grandsons, Jacob Moretti, Kyle Moretti, Andrew Moretti, and Tyler Martin; granddaughter, Mya Moretti Martin, and brothers, Randy Moretti and Terry Tool.A memorial celebration will be held when it is safe to gather again with family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or American Lutheran Church 631 26 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81506.