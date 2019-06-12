Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Karriker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Karriker of Grand Junction, Colorado, age 70, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on February 25, 1949, in Wheatland Wyoming to Grady and Betty (Wilhelm) Karriker. Gary grew up in Wheatland and attended the University of Wyoming. He graduated from Eastern Wyoming college. He pursued a career as a salesman for service companies in the energy industry. He also worked for the Department of Energy Contractors in Grand Junction, Colorado. On June 7, 1974, he married Linda Roach in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple moved to Grand Junction in 1978 where they raised two wonderful children: Casey Karriker and Katie (Karriker) James both of Grand Junction, Colorado. Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was very much beloved and his family will dearly miss his twinkling blue eyes and his infectious laugh. Gary is survived by his wife Linda; two children: Katie (Matt) James and Casey (Jordonna) Karriker; five grand-children: Amaya and Gavin Metli and Ilish, Harper, and Niall Karriker, all of Grand Junction, Colorado; and his sister, Susan Karriker of Wheatland, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and family and friends whose lives Gary touched are invited to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81506, for a memorial service and celebration of life with a luncheon to follow at the church on Friday, June 14, 2019 starting at 10:30 a.m.

