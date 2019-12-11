Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lanier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lanier



November 25, 1944 - December 9, 2019



Gary Scott Lanier has died at his home in Fruita, Colorado.



Gary was born in Miami, Oklahoma to Louise and James Lanier and due to their early passings, was raised by his grandmother, Beulah Chambers. He served in the United States Army 1963-1966, and saw combat as a parachutist in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Occupation of the Dominican Republic.



Gary was a well known radio announcer in Miami, Oklahoma in 1960's and 1970's. He continued in Vinita, Oklahoma, through 1990's. He also had been a television meteorologist and did an after school puppet show on a Joplin, Missouri television station. Through the years, he also worked in the concrete industry.



He had many interests including watching his beloved Oklahoma Sooners, reading, hunting, fishing, golf and photography but by far his favorite hobby was billiards. He was a well known figure at local billiard halls, always trying to improve his game and share his knowledge with newer players.



He is survived by son, Scott Lanier (Rebecca); daughter, Karie Padilla (Robert); granddaughters, Jennifer Lanier, Layla Baldino, Emily Scheve, Michelle Padilla, and April Padilla; grandsons, Robert Padilla and Jeremiah Lanier, and six great-grandchildren.



At Gary's request, there will be no services. A memorial will be announced for a future date. To honor Gary, make memorial contributions to HopeWest.

