Gary Lynn Allen



April 20, 1962 - September 12, 2020



On September 12, 2020, Gary Lynn Allen went to heaven. Gary was born at Hill Air Force Base in Utah to parents, Lorin and Linda Allen, until he moved to Rifle, where he grew up. It was here where his mother met his step-father, Walter Hoff who raised him as his own.



As a child Gary loved playing basketball, as a young man he was a standout wrestler and football player. After graduation he moved to Phoenix for automotive school, here he met Julie Allen, and began to raise her two children as his own. They had four more children, Leah, Tony, Melissa, and Lyndsay.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Lorin Allen, grandparents, Lawrence (Pearl) Allen, and Stan (Isla) King, and aunt, Ellie Eaton. He is survived by children, Joe, Travis (Katie) Mathis, and Leah, "Tony" (Francesca), Melissa, and Lyndsay. He is also survived by his parents, Linda (Walter) Hoff; sister, Colleen (Michael) Flack, and brother, Scott (Mariah) Allen, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and many friends.



There will be a private service for family October 3, and we will be planning a celebration of life in the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store