Gary Michael CrumpOctober 11, 1950 - July 13, 2020Gary M. Crump of Fruita, Colorado, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.Gary was born to Kenneth Paul and Frances Ann Crump on October 10, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, IA. He graduated from Regis High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. Gary earned a Certificate in Auto Mechanic and Automotive Body, learning skills he would use throughout his career.Gary moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1978, where he met Barbara Vigil. The couple married July 26, 1980. They moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1996, where Gary worked for Bridger Coal until he retired in 2008 and moved to Colorado. Gary spent his retirement enjoying RC airplanes and cars, riding his ATV to explore trails, spoiling his three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and spending time with his family. Gary was blessed to have lifelong friends and a quick wit. He was a member of Western Slope ATV and GJ Modelers.He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by wife, Barbara of Fruita, Colorado; daughter, Meagan (Jack) Kekich of Sheridan; brother, Tom (Joyce) of Traverse City, MI; a granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.