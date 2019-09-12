Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Roger Murphy. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Service 11:00 AM Victory Life Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Roger Murphy



January 27, 1949 - September 8, 2019



Gary was born January 27, 1949, in Rifle, Colorado to Dolly Jackson and James Sterling Murphy. He passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side.



He graduated from Grand Junction High School with the class of 1967. Gary was a master plumber by trade. He owned and operated Murphy's Plumbing and Heating which he founded in the 1970's. He was a respected business man and member of the community.



He enjoyed everything outdoors. He spent his life boating, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He found great joy later in life by creating art in oil paintings. He religiously followed all the sports and activities of his grandchildren.



Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Dolly Jackson and sister, Linda Miracle.



He is survived by daughters, Mindy (Jack) Baldwin, and Michelle Jensen and cherished by grandchildren, Paige Baldwin, Brianna Baldwin, Megan Jensen, and Logan (Taylor) Jensen, and great-granddaughter, Alexis, and siblings, Kenneth (Joann) Murphy, Phyllis (John) Bolsinger, Christine (Dean) Watson, Glendale (Mary) Chamberlain, Laura Cross, and Scott (Tina) Haynes.



A celebration of life will be held at Victory Life Church on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita CO 81521



