Gary W. Gentry



February 15, 1945 - November 21, 2020



Gary Wayne Gentry, 75, passed away in Grand Junction, CO, on November 21, 2020.



Gary was born February 15, 1945, to Gilbert and Charlotte Gentry in Delta, CO, where he spent most of his childhood. He was a graduate of Grand Junction High School and Mesa College.



Gary married his wife, Becky, in December of 1964. Gary was a Certified Veterinary Technician for over 40 years in the Grand Valley, and was one of the first Certified Technicians in the State of Colorado. Gary was honored in 2001 by the Colorado Association of Certified Veterinary Technicians for his dedication and outstanding service. In addition to his Technician career, Gary and his family owned and operated The Animal Inn Boarding and Grooming Kennel for several years.



Gary enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends and was an avid gun enthusiast. Gary and Becky were active members of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) for over 20 years, competing in cowboy action shooting competitions across many states. Gary and Becky were instrumental in the creation of the local Thunder Mountain Shootists cowboy action shooting club and served on the board for many years.



Gary touched so many lives in so many ways. He was well-known for his passion for animals and the amazing care he gave to all his patients, large and small. Gary had a great sense of humor and was notorious for his legendary pranks and practical jokes. He was a fun-loving and light-hearted guy that could make anyone smile. To call him a friend was truly an honor.



Gary lived his life for Becky and his girls, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family was his world.



He is survived by his wife, Becky, of 56 years; daughters, Shelley (Shane) Moore of Grand Junction, CO; Shauna (Darrin) Blair of Grand Junction, CO, and Shannon (Marty) Gilpin of Greeley, CO; grandchildren, Shelby Moore, Cody and Kyle Blair, Ashley (Gio) Flores, and Brooke and Madysen Gilpin; great-grandchildren, Aspyn and Sage Moore, and Joey Flores; long time best friend, Rodney Stevens, and forever best friend, his dog Skeet.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Charlotte Gentry, and brother, Dale Gentry.



Gary's family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice for their outstanding care and support during these difficult times.



Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



