Gary W. Rosenwald
January 10, 1941 - October 26, 2020
Gary W. Rosenwald, 79, found peace with a loving God while surrounded by loved ones on October 26, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He succumbed to complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
Gary spent his childhood in Topeka, Kansas; he was the youngest in his family, and had three older sisters that always kept him on his toes (Vicki, Joan, and Sharon). After attending Topeka High School, he began his lifelong allegiance to the Jayhawks at the University of Kansas, with a brief period at Kansas State University. He earned a Masters in Education and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. His career took him from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Laramie, Wyoming, and finally to Richland, Washington. He had professional roles as an oil company researcher, an educator, and a government safety officer at the Hanford nuclear site. Gary always took the time and effort to make sure a job was done right.
Gary was most proud of the loves of his life: his family. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Young 56 years ago as of January 2021. With his wife, he raised four children, Joanmarie (Dave) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Gary (Dee Ann) of Bellevue, Washington; Julianne (Kevin) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Vicki (Kelly) of New Braunfels, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Morgan (Rob), Jordan, Cassidy, Shannon, Bryce, Mari, Andie, Teagan, and Dannon. He was supportive of his family's endeavors, encouraging each member to strive to be the best they could be. His love for his family showed in many ways, from his dedication to coaching his kids' soccer teams throughout their childhood, to his involvement in the lives of his grandchildren. He had a playful spirit which enveloped his daily life, always bringing a smile or a laugh to those around him.
Gary loved singing, and often shared his handsome baritone voice in church choirs. He enjoyed singing harmonies with his family on road trips the most. Gary was adventurous and loved to travel. He was always ready to live in the family motorhome for weeks at a time or jump on a plane to travel across the world. He prided himself on visiting all 50 states, the provinces of Canada, and every continent in the world. He cherished his travels especially because they were shared experiences with his family.
He is resting peacefully, with no pain and a full brain. We're sure he is working on some masterful engineering problem now, remembering all his amazing travels, and all the times he got to be silly with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Gary's memory to one of his favorite charities: Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (alzresearch.org/giving.cfm
), SIGN Fracture Care: Saving Limbs in Developing Countries (signfracturecare.org/donate
), and United Service Organization (uso.org
).
A Celebration of Life Service for Gary will be delayed due to health and safety considerations. This service will be postponed for a time when his loved ones can gather together to remember him.