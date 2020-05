Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Wendell Liljenberg, 86, of Grand Junction, passed away May 11, 2020, peacefully, at his home. He was a retired mechanical engineer. Survivors: wife, Lynn; 4 children; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and one brother. Private services will be held.



