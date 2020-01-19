Gay Wynell West
October 14, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Wynell was born on October 14, 1933, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Calvin and Edna Caraway. She grew up in Wyoming, Texas, and Colorado. The family moved to Clifton and she went to Central High School, graduating in 1951.
In 1952, she married George Barger. They had three sons, Steve, Brian and Lance. George and Wynell later divorced.
She married Ernie West in Arizona, where they managed many RV parks.
Wynell loved dachshunds and enjoyed many wonderful years with her dachshunds, Peanuts and then Ebony. Another love of Wynell's was her dolls. She had a large porcelain doll collection of over 100. It became a challenge to find a different kind of doll for her birthday and Christmas presents.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Duane, Don, Alan, and Clyde; husbands, George and Ernie; son, Brian and granddaughter-in-law, Brandy. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Cathy), and Lance, and grandsons, Justin (Alyssa), Austin, Beau, Jesse (Deseray), Zac and Aaron.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m.
Contributions can be made, in Wynell's memory, to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th Street, Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020