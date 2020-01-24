Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Garcia. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Visitation 5:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Service 3:00 PM Central High School. Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Garcia



January 28, 1975 - January 21, 2020



Gene Andrew Garcia of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away January 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Gene was born in Grand Junction to Isidore and Rosie Garcia. He grew up with his brothers, Teddy and Mark, playing the game of baseball. That love for the game carried through to his adult life where he made many friends playing softball. In addition to his time on the field, Gene shared his love of the game by coaching his son, Trey. He was an amazing coach and mentor to not only Trey and his nieces and nephews, but to so many other kids. Gene could always be found at a baseball field, softball field, or on the golf course, and he wasn't afraid to tell you he had perfected "the slice".



Gene would do anything to help out family and friends. He was a friend to all and his infectious smile made everyone feel loved. Through all of that, Gene was never afraid to "stir the pot". We will never forget his trademark giggle. He was bigger than life and loved the same way.



Gene is survived by his wife of 22 years, Charity; son, Trey; parents, Isidore and Rosie; brother, Mark (Bree); sister-in-law, Linda; parents-in-law, Ralph and Kim (Dave); sister-in-law, Michelle Young; brother-in-law, Brian Young (Amie); many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. We find comfort in knowing that Gene is with his brother, Teddy, coaching from Heaven.



There will be a viewing of Gene at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Saturday, January 25, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, January 26, at Central High School at 3:00 p.m. Following the memorial service everyone is welcome to gather at Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, Grand Junction 81501. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GoFundMe account set up in his name.

