Gene Wilford Wilson

October 1, 1938 - April 6, 2019

Gene W. Wilson, 80, of Grand Junction passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born October 1, 1938, in Nucla, Colorado, the son of Wilford and Laura (Shepard) Wilson. Gene was raised in Western Colorado and lived all of his life here, and also served in the United States Army.

During his working career he was employed with the Department of Energy, and also worked as a farmer and rancher.

His compassions were his livestock, ranching, and farming.

He married Adeline Vigil in 1999 in Grand Junction and she survives. Survivors also include three sons; four daughters; his brother, Galen Wilson of Grand Junction; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5600 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. #100, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111.

Messages of condolences may be sent to



550 North Ave

Grand Junction , CO 81501

Martin Mortuary Grand Junction , CO (970) 243-1538

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.