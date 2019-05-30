Genevieve "Gen" Doak

February 4, 1926 - April 27, 2019

Genevieve Doak was born February 4, 1926, to Della Barber Shafto and Wilbur F. Shafto on the family farm in Wheat Ridge, CO. She died April 27, 2019, at the Colorado State Veteran's Home in Rifle at the age of 93.

While attending Colorado State University, Gen met Ed Doak. They were married in Craig, CO on September 14, 1947. Ed and Gen moved to Rifle in 1950 where they began to raise their five children. She was a substitute teacher in the public schools there for several years. Gen was very supportive of her children as a boy scout leader, girl scout leader, and 4-H leader.

The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1970 where Gen worked at the Glenwood branch of the Garfield County Library until her retirement in 1994.

Gen was preceeded in death by her husband, Ed, and daughter, Shary. She is survived by son, Max Doak of Las Cruces, NM; daughters, Dr. Susan Benson of Windsor, CO; Libby Weir of Glenwood/Cedaredge, and Mary Lou Doak of Grand Junction. She is also survived by granddaughters, Megan Mayes of Apex, NC; Rachel Lawrence of Wilmington, NC; Jennifer Benson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Adrienne Godwin of Valrico, FL, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs.

Condolences can be sent to the family c/o Libby Weir, 3030 Grand Ave. #6, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

