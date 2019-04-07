Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Hoesel. View Sign

Genevieve P. HoeselJune 30, 1940 - April 3, 2019Genevieve Pearl Hoesel, 78 of Grand Junction, CO went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2019. Services will include a private burial at Palisade Cemetery and a service at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, 3940 27 ½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15th.Jenny was born on June 30, 1940, in Eagle Grove, IA, to Frank and Elva (Ward) Weir. She graduated from Clarion High School and the University of Iowa in elementary education. She received her masters' degree in Library Media from the University of Colorado, Denver. She was a teacher in Iowa and a teacher/librarian in Jefferson County, CO.Jenny was married to Jerald Hoesel on July 26, 1964. They lived in Lakewood, CO, where they raised their two sons. After retiring, they moved to Grand Junction in 1998, and had a small orchard in East Orchard Mesa. They enjoyed traveling and were able to travel to all 50 states and most of Europe and Canada. Jenny also enjoyed reading, Bible Study, volunteer work at the churches where she was a member, and spending time with family and friends.Survivors include her sons, Mark (Cindy) of Edmond, OK, and Darin (Gina) of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Jaden, Gabriel, Isabel, Scarlett, Ava, and Jacob; sisters, Mrs. Leroy Watts "Juanita" of Clarion, IA; Mrs. Jerome Smith "Jean" of Morgantown, NC and Mrs. Craig Courtney "Rosemary" of Waterloo, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband; parents, and brothers, Glen and Frank.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction or to HopeWest Hospice of Western Colorado, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

