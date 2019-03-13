Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Aragon. View Sign

George Joe Aragon

May 2, 1927 - March 8, 2019

George J. Aragon was called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on the 8th day of March, 2019. He was 91 years old when he passed away at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was married to his beloved wife, Orlinda (Sisneros) Aragon, on February 14, 1952, and they had four sons.

George was born May 2, 1927, in Cimarron, New Mexico, the son of Toribio and Julia Aragon.

He enjoyed playing in the same baseball league in Delta, CO, with his teammate and brother, Lucindo Aragon. He took great pride in being a two time golden gloves winner in boxing. He also enjoyed playing the accordion in various bands over the years, as well as playing in the church band. George worked for the Grand Junction Regional Center where he retired from after 20 years of service.

George is survived by his wife, Orlinda; sons, Pat (Dawn) Aragon and Carlos (Lucille) Aragon; sisters, Margie Rubalcaba of Grand Junction, CO, and Rosie Abeyta of Grants, New Mexico, and brother, Joe Aragon of Montrose, CO. He will be dearly missed by his ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sons, Lloyd and Eugene Aragon; grandchild, Linda Aragon; four brothers, and four sisters

A rosary service will be recited on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Martin Mortuary with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Martin Mortuary

