George Edward Macdonell
March 28, 1934 - November 16, 2019
Long time area rancher George Edward Macdonell passed away peacefully November 16, 2019, at Veterans Living Center in Rifle, CO.
He was born March 28, 1934, at home in Eagle CO, to Alex and Sadie (Figgins) Macdonell. After graduating Eagle Valley High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He married Maureen Barz in 1956, they had three children, Max Macdonell, Carbondale; Becky Blanchard, New Castle, and Mary DeBaca (Rob), Grand Junction. He married Etta Lou Rickstrew in 1965 who had three children, Bill Rickstrew (deceased); Terry Bennett (Stuart), Marquette, MI, and Carol Burns (Stephen), New Castle.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Etta Lou; his son and daughters; sister, Marge Morris, Glenwood Springs; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ethel Mary Latham, and brother, Alex (Mac) Macdonell.
At Georges request, there are no services planned at this time. He was one of the last real cowboys and will be missed by all that knew him.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019