Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edward Macdonell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Edward Macdonell



March 28, 1934 - November 16, 2019



Long time area rancher George Edward Macdonell passed away peacefully November 16, 2019, at Veterans Living Center in Rifle, CO.



He was born March 28, 1934, at home in Eagle CO, to Alex and Sadie (Figgins) Macdonell. After graduating Eagle Valley High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He married Maureen Barz in 1956, they had three children, Max Macdonell, Carbondale; Becky Blanchard, New Castle, and Mary DeBaca (Rob), Grand Junction. He married Etta Lou Rickstrew in 1965 who had three children, Bill Rickstrew (deceased); Terry Bennett (Stuart), Marquette, MI, and Carol Burns (Stephen), New Castle.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Etta Lou; his son and daughters; sister, Marge Morris, Glenwood Springs; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ethel Mary Latham, and brother, Alex (Mac) Macdonell.



At Georges request, there are no services planned at this time. He was one of the last real cowboys and will be missed by all that knew him.

George Edward MacdonellMarch 28, 1934 - November 16, 2019Long time area rancher George Edward Macdonell passed away peacefully November 16, 2019, at Veterans Living Center in Rifle, CO.He was born March 28, 1934, at home in Eagle CO, to Alex and Sadie (Figgins) Macdonell. After graduating Eagle Valley High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He married Maureen Barz in 1956, they had three children, Max Macdonell, Carbondale; Becky Blanchard, New Castle, and Mary DeBaca (Rob), Grand Junction. He married Etta Lou Rickstrew in 1965 who had three children, Bill Rickstrew (deceased); Terry Bennett (Stuart), Marquette, MI, and Carol Burns (Stephen), New Castle.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Etta Lou; his son and daughters; sister, Marge Morris, Glenwood Springs; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ethel Mary Latham, and brother, Alex (Mac) Macdonell.At Georges request, there are no services planned at this time. He was one of the last real cowboys and will be missed by all that knew him. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close