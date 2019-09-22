Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Irving Haines Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Irving Haines, Jr.



September 21, 1928 - September 1, 2019



George Irving Haines Jr., "Irv", 90, passed away September 1, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.



He was born September 21, 1928, in Woodbury, NJ, to Grace and George Haines, Sr. He spent his childhood in Carneys Pt., NJ, graduating in 1946 from Penns Grove Regional High School. After high school he joined the US Navy in 1946, and was Honorably Discharged in 1948.



Irv went west to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, graduating in 1953 with a B.A. in Geology. He met Josephine Margaret Ferguson in Casper, WY, and they married on August 24, 1959. Since 1962, they have been residents of Grand Junction, where they raised a family and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.



Irv was a Geological Engineer and worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, which then became the Energy Research & Development Administration (ERDA), which then became the Department of Energy (DOE). His expertise was in lignite and uranium ore reserves. He retired in 1983.



He was a 46-year member of the Elks, and was also a member of the Society of Mining Engineers. He enjoyed football, rooting for the CU Buffs and the Broncos. Irv loved the Western Slope and loved spending time with his grandchildren.



His survivors include his wife, Josephine of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Bruce (Lynn) of South Pasadena, CA, and George (Lora) of West Jordan, UT; brother, David of Wilmington, DE, and grandchildren, Calvin, Matthew, Caroline, and Katelyn. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles, and son, Douglas.



Services are pending.



Memorial contributions can be made to the .



George Irving Haines, Jr.September 21, 1928 - September 1, 2019George Irving Haines Jr., "Irv", 90, passed away September 1, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.He was born September 21, 1928, in Woodbury, NJ, to Grace and George Haines, Sr. He spent his childhood in Carneys Pt., NJ, graduating in 1946 from Penns Grove Regional High School. After high school he joined the US Navy in 1946, and was Honorably Discharged in 1948.Irv went west to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, graduating in 1953 with a B.A. in Geology. He met Josephine Margaret Ferguson in Casper, WY, and they married on August 24, 1959. Since 1962, they have been residents of Grand Junction, where they raised a family and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.Irv was a Geological Engineer and worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, which then became the Energy Research & Development Administration (ERDA), which then became the Department of Energy (DOE). His expertise was in lignite and uranium ore reserves. He retired in 1983.He was a 46-year member of the Elks, and was also a member of the Society of Mining Engineers. He enjoyed football, rooting for the CU Buffs and the Broncos. Irv loved the Western Slope and loved spending time with his grandchildren.His survivors include his wife, Josephine of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Bruce (Lynn) of South Pasadena, CA, and George (Lora) of West Jordan, UT; brother, David of Wilmington, DE, and grandchildren, Calvin, Matthew, Caroline, and Katelyn. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles, and son, Douglas.Services are pending.Memorial contributions can be made to the . Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.