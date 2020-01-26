Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Raymond Baier. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Viewing 3:00 PM Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

George Raymond Baier



February 20, 1933 - January 22, 2020



On January 22, 2020, the world lost a generous and gentle man. George Raymond Baier went to his everlasting rest surrounded by his family.



George was born February 20, 1933 to Ernest and Ellen (Corcoran) Baier of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, where George spent his childhood. He graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1951. He entered the United States Army in 1952, and served as a medic during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1955.



After his military service, George attended Bryant College where he graduated with a bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1958. He worked on Wall Street for a brokerage firm before moving to Fairbanks, Alaska to work with his brother fulfilling military contracts. In 1959 George began his 30 year career with the United States Treasury Department. During his government service he was voted by his co-workers as the "Nicest Person" in the Grand Junction District. So, in essence George was the nicest revenue agent you would ever meet. He retired in 1988. George enjoyed working with his hands and after retirement, he and his wife, Kathy, started Country Bear Crafts.



George married Theresa Ott in 1959 and six children were born to this union.



In May of 1981 George married his loving wife, Kathlyn Carson "Kathy", from Rochester, Minnesota.



George loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed cheering for his favorite sports teams: the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, Denver Broncos, and the Colorado Rockies. He also enjoyed playing sports (softball, football, and track and field). George was very proud of his Irish and German heritage. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years where he sang in the choir and served as a lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



George is survived by his wife, Kathy; seven children and their spouses, George (Bonnie), Mary (Albert), Peter (Sylvia), Ernie (Teresa), Paul (Margaret), John (Michelle), and Robert; 32 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and their spouses, Ernest (Millie), Edward (Cecilia), Richard (Mary Lou), Claire Gelfuso (Tom); sister, Irene, and brother, Francis.



Visitation, Monday, January 27, 2020, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church presided by the Reverand Carlos Alvarez.



Memorials to HopeWest Hospice.



