Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Raymond Fuller. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 824 Cooper Ave. Glenwood , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

George Raymond Fuller



February 27, 1931 - October 24, 2019



George Raymond Fuller passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the VA nursing home in Rifle, Colorado at the age of 88.



George was the oldest of three boys born February 27, 1931, in Fruita, Colorado to Raymond and Reba (Tomlinson) Fuller.



He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah "Peggy" Hayes on April 11, 1953, and they spent the next two years living in California during his service in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Mackenzie. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy they moved back to Colorado and George began working with Mountain Bell Telephone Company on a mobile crew installing a phone system within the state. Once this was completed George and Peg were given the option to pick what community they would like to settle in to raise their family and they chose Glenwood Springs. He retired in the early eighties and began living the life of a snowbird for the next 30 plus years.



George loved golfing. Enough said. He was also a fisherman, and had fished every lake, pond, river and creek in western Colorado all the way up to Resurrection Bay, Alaska and countless spots in between. He also passed his love of hunting on to his sons and Kurt still uses the same hunting camp on the Flattops with his own son.



George, along with his wife, Peg, was a bright spot in the lives of so many people. Always offering a helping hand whether you needed your heater fixed or just wanted to visit he welcomed everyone with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him.



George is survived by wife, Peggy; sons, Kurt (Karen), and Brian (Val); daughter, Raylene (Michael); grandchildren, Jacob (Bre), Rebecca, Mackenzie, and Eli; great-granddaughter, Josephine; brother, Jerry (Alice), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Gale (Katherine).



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Glenwood.



"He liked people, therefore people liked him". ~Mark Twain

George Raymond FullerFebruary 27, 1931 - October 24, 2019George Raymond Fuller passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the VA nursing home in Rifle, Colorado at the age of 88.George was the oldest of three boys born February 27, 1931, in Fruita, Colorado to Raymond and Reba (Tomlinson) Fuller.He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah "Peggy" Hayes on April 11, 1953, and they spent the next two years living in California during his service in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Mackenzie. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy they moved back to Colorado and George began working with Mountain Bell Telephone Company on a mobile crew installing a phone system within the state. Once this was completed George and Peg were given the option to pick what community they would like to settle in to raise their family and they chose Glenwood Springs. He retired in the early eighties and began living the life of a snowbird for the next 30 plus years.George loved golfing. Enough said. He was also a fisherman, and had fished every lake, pond, river and creek in western Colorado all the way up to Resurrection Bay, Alaska and countless spots in between. He also passed his love of hunting on to his sons and Kurt still uses the same hunting camp on the Flattops with his own son.George, along with his wife, Peg, was a bright spot in the lives of so many people. Always offering a helping hand whether you needed your heater fixed or just wanted to visit he welcomed everyone with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him.George is survived by wife, Peggy; sons, Kurt (Karen), and Brian (Val); daughter, Raylene (Michael); grandchildren, Jacob (Bre), Rebecca, Mackenzie, and Eli; great-granddaughter, Josephine; brother, Jerry (Alice), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Gale (Katherine).A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Glenwood."He liked people, therefore people liked him". ~Mark Twain Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close