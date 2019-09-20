George Robert McIntosh
November 15, 1921 - September 10, 2019
Commander George Robert "Mac" McIntosh, USN (Ret), 97, passed away peacefully at his Grand Junction, CO home on September 10, 2019. CDR McIntosh was born November 15, 1921 in Kansas City, MO to Roscoe Bartlett and Sally Irene McIntosh.
He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Emmett, and son, Jeff (Kim); grandchildren Courtney, Shelby, Kyle, Mallory, Kelsey, Katelyn and Kendra, and great-grandchildren, Caius, Skylar and Ayla. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and daughter, Sara.
George will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery along with his wife of 65 years, Marilyn.
Of all the planes he flew throughout his life, his favorite was the Torpedo Bomber (TBM Avenger). The same model he flew in the war resides right here in Grand Junction which he joyfully visited multiple times. In his honor, donations can be made to Rocky Mountain Wings.
To view full obituary, go to www.brownscremationservice.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019