George Wayne Vezakis

April 14, 1944 - December 12, 2019

George Wayne Vezakis



April 14, 1944 - December 12, 2019



George Vezakis passed away peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.



George was the oldest son of George and Elsie (Pahler) Vezakis. He was so very proud to have spent many years of his childhood being raised in the small coal mining town of Cameo, Colorado. He loved to share stories of his many adventures growing up in Cameo, including starting school at the one room school at the age of four, holding up the Cameo Post Office, and spending time at his grandparent's orchards. While the family lived in Cameo they were also blessed with George's younger brother, Dave. In 1953, George and his family moved into Grand Junction. In later years, George attended Central High School where he excelled at basketball and track. He also met the love of his life, Valley Kenney. The high school sweethearts were married shortly after graduation on July 7, 1962.



George and Valley were blessed with three children, Debra, Susan, and Daniel. Together they raised their family with the love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and boating at Lake Powell. George and Valley were also fortunate to make five trips driving to Alaska to visit their son, Dan. The last one being made with their daughter Susan, son-in-law Jeff, four of their grandchildren, and their daughter, Debra flying in to meet them. George loved going out shooting with his family, and spent many trips with Valley exploring the Uncompahgre and the Utah Book Cliffs. George was also an amazing craftsman, working both with metal and wood.



George is survived by his daughter, Debra Vezakis; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Orosz; son, Daniel (Nina) Vezakis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and brother, Dave (Becky) Vezakis. George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Valley; parents, George and Elsie, and granddaughter, Ashleigh.



We were blessed with wonderful parents and will forever cherish the beautiful memories.



Per George's wishes, there will be a private family celebration taking place in the spring. Our family would like to express our gratitude to all of the wonderful people at E. Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle.



