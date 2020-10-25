1/1
George Woodrow Tatum
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Woodrow Tatum

November 19, 1916 - October 16, 2020

George W. Tatum "Bus" was born on November 19, 1916, in Sioux City, Iowa, and passed away on October 16, 2020, at the age of 103, at home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Bus was raised in Basalt, Colorado where he attended school.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Harvey Tatum; mom, Hattie Dorothea Kullimon, and his beloved wife, Gussie Edna Tatum (Charlesworth) of 72 years.

Bus did many things; he was a cowboy, mechanic, shipyard welder and truck driver and loved hunting, fishing, camping and just being outdoors. Bus and Gussie loved dancing, and they are dancing once again to their favorite dance the "Waltz". "So dance with me tonight, let me hold you oh so tight, let me lead you as we go, as we sway to and fro...."

Bus is survived by son, James F. Tatum (June) of Grand Junction; granddaughters, Julie Chavez (Greg) of Silt, Colorado; Jennifer Tatum of Grand Junction, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Tatum of Durango, Colorado; Nadine Fagen (Darren) of Greenville, South Carolina; Coty Russell and Madison Robinson, both of Grand Junction, Colorado, and great-great-grandson, Christian Russell of Grand Junction, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado at http://www.hopewestco.org/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved