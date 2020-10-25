George Woodrow Tatum
November 19, 1916 - October 16, 2020
George W. Tatum "Bus" was born on November 19, 1916, in Sioux City, Iowa, and passed away on October 16, 2020, at the age of 103, at home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Bus was raised in Basalt, Colorado where he attended school.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Harvey Tatum; mom, Hattie Dorothea Kullimon, and his beloved wife, Gussie Edna Tatum (Charlesworth) of 72 years.
Bus did many things; he was a cowboy, mechanic, shipyard welder and truck driver and loved hunting, fishing, camping and just being outdoors. Bus and Gussie loved dancing, and they are dancing once again to their favorite dance the "Waltz". "So dance with me tonight, let me hold you oh so tight, let me lead you as we go, as we sway to and fro...."
Bus is survived by son, James F. Tatum (June) of Grand Junction; granddaughters, Julie Chavez (Greg) of Silt, Colorado; Jennifer Tatum of Grand Junction, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Tatum of Durango, Colorado; Nadine Fagen (Darren) of Greenville, South Carolina; Coty Russell and Madison Robinson, both of Grand Junction, Colorado, and great-great-grandson, Christian Russell of Grand Junction, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado at http://www.hopewestco.org/
