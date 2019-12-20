Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgean Ellen Morgan. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgean Ellen Morgan



October 3, 1925 - December 17, 2019



Georgean Ellen Morgan was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on October 3, 1925, and passed away on December 17, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado at 94 years of age.



She spent her childhood in California and the past 42 years in the Grand Junction, Colorado area.



She married the love of her life, Jimmy Morgan, on May 9, 1959, in Reno, Nevada.



Gean was a member of the Church of Christ in Grand Junction and Round Rock, Texas.



Jimmy and Gean were foster parents for 14 years and cared for 174 children during those years, winning "Foster Parents of the Year" during the 1980's.



She loved gardening, plants and flowers, cooking and all types of desserts.



Two of her favorite sayings were: "What's the matter with you?" and "I always have room for dessert!"



Gean was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Morgan, of 56 years; parents, George and Ada Coffman, and four brothers.



She is survived by daughters, Paula Bennett (Jason) of Denver, Colorado; Gaynell Rubalcaba (Gerald) of Fruita, Colorado; son, Steven Morgan of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandson, Elias Morgan also of Grand Junction, Colorado, and sister, Pat Probst of Clark Fork, Idaho.



There will be a viewing at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.



Donations can be made to the Alano Club of Grand Junction.



Georgean Ellen MorganOctober 3, 1925 - December 17, 2019Georgean Ellen Morgan was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on October 3, 1925, and passed away on December 17, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado at 94 years of age.She spent her childhood in California and the past 42 years in the Grand Junction, Colorado area.She married the love of her life, Jimmy Morgan, on May 9, 1959, in Reno, Nevada.Gean was a member of the Church of Christ in Grand Junction and Round Rock, Texas.Jimmy and Gean were foster parents for 14 years and cared for 174 children during those years, winning "Foster Parents of the Year" during the 1980's.She loved gardening, plants and flowers, cooking and all types of desserts.Two of her favorite sayings were: "What's the matter with you?" and "I always have room for dessert!"Gean was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Morgan, of 56 years; parents, George and Ada Coffman, and four brothers.She is survived by daughters, Paula Bennett (Jason) of Denver, Colorado; Gaynell Rubalcaba (Gerald) of Fruita, Colorado; son, Steven Morgan of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandson, Elias Morgan also of Grand Junction, Colorado, and sister, Pat Probst of Clark Fork, Idaho.There will be a viewing at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.Donations can be made to the Alano Club of Grand Junction. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close