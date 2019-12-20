Georgean Ellen Morgan
October 3, 1925 - December 17, 2019
Georgean Ellen Morgan was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on October 3, 1925, and passed away on December 17, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado at 94 years of age.
She spent her childhood in California and the past 42 years in the Grand Junction, Colorado area.
She married the love of her life, Jimmy Morgan, on May 9, 1959, in Reno, Nevada.
Gean was a member of the Church of Christ in Grand Junction and Round Rock, Texas.
Jimmy and Gean were foster parents for 14 years and cared for 174 children during those years, winning "Foster Parents of the Year" during the 1980's.
She loved gardening, plants and flowers, cooking and all types of desserts.
Two of her favorite sayings were: "What's the matter with you?" and "I always have room for dessert!"
Gean was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Morgan, of 56 years; parents, George and Ada Coffman, and four brothers.
She is survived by daughters, Paula Bennett (Jason) of Denver, Colorado; Gaynell Rubalcaba (Gerald) of Fruita, Colorado; son, Steven Morgan of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandson, Elias Morgan also of Grand Junction, Colorado, and sister, Pat Probst of Clark Fork, Idaho.
There will be a viewing at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.
Donations can be made to the Alano Club of Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2019