Georgia Lepinotes Kamboris

November 11, 1939 - March 18, 2019

Georgia Constantine (Lepinotes) Kamboris, 79, fell asleep in the Lord, March 18, 2019, unexpectedly while vacationing in Las Vegas.

Georgia was born November 11, 1939, to Louis G. and Efthemia (Avgeris) Lepinotes. Georgia grew up in Utah and Colorado and proudly assisted her parents on the ranch raising sheep. Upon selling the family business, her family moved to Greece for a short while before returning to Craig, Colorado. Ultimately, her parents purchased a small apartment complex and retired in Grand Junction, CO. Georgia graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957 and from Mesa College in 1959.

In December 1960, at the wedding of George and Orsinia (Karantzas) Lapaseotes, Georgia was introduced to Gus Kamboris. Gus and Georgia announced their engagement in March 1961, and they were married August 20, 1961, in Grand Junction, CO. Georgia and Gus were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death in February, 2015.

Georgia was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and past member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Junction, CO. Georgia served as past President of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and currently served as a Board Member.

Georgia enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, reading, embroidering, playing cards with her Tuesday and Wednesday Panguingue group, and watching old westerns, Hallmark movies and WWE. Spending time in Las Vegas with Gus and her family was a favorite pastime, particularly playing slots while Gus played poker. Georgia loved attending all her childrens' and grandchildrens' activities and events. She was the first to volunteer at school functions and always made sure she was in the front row cheering and supporting her family. Georgia also loved reminiscing about her younger years and old friends, and she enjoyed telling stories about the great times spent with the "poker group."

In addition to her husband, Georgia was preceded in death by her son, Peter Louis Kamboris; her parents; both of her in-laws; sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a nephew, and a niece.

Georgia is survived by daughters, Argeri Layton (Mike), Efthemia Kamboris (Wayne) and Demetra Kidd (Wade), all of Casper; grandchildren, Alexandria Layton (Ryan) of Las Vegas, NV; Michael Layton and Rachel Kidd, both of Casper; nieces, Candace Lein, Niki Kamboris, and Dina Betts, all of Casper; great-nephews, Troy Lein, Nick Lein (and son Carter) and Dalton Betts.

Trisagion (prayer) Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, and the Makaria/Meal of Mercy will follow at The Office Bar & Grill.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 1465, Casper, WY 82602 or to the Gus and Petey Kamboris Memorial Business Scholarship, Casper College Foundation, 125 College Drive, Casper, WY 82601.

