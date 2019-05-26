Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Huber. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Leo Huber

October 7, 1928 - May 21, 2019

Gerald "Jerry" Huber of Palisade, Colorado, passed away peacefully in his sleep. The Lord and Billie Kay, his wife of 64 years, were there holding the doors open for him to enter into eternal life.

He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, and raised in Palisade, Colorado, where he also graduated. Jerry was a Sergeant in the Army and served in the Korean War. After returning home, he followed in his father's footsteps and worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years.

He married Billie Kay Geary in 1954. She preceded him in death. They had a ten acre fruit farm and produced tasty peaches and pears. Jerry belonged to St. Ann's Church and was the organist from age 15 to 88. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, and was a dedicated member of GVCO soup kitchen for over 20 years.

Dad raised five children, Gary (Janet) and David (Arlene), both of Denver; Joan (Ron) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Ruth (Mike) and Michele (Greg), both of Grand Junction. Grandpa Jerry had ten grandchildren, Jenny (Robbie), Nathan (Ashley), Rachel (Kevin), Issac (Penny), Mike Jr., Matt (Kimbrie), Malcolm, Casey, Kayla, and Hannah; plus ten great-grandchildren, and another arriving soon. Jerry had three brothers, Monsignor Dan of Colorado Springs; Fr. Bill of Pueblo, and Frank of Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Albert.

Rosary will be at Callahan-Edfast in Grand Junction on Thursday, May 30, 5:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Funeral is on Friday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Palisade.

Contributions may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 South 1st Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

Arrangements are under the care of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, Colorado.

Here was a strong man with an endless sense of humor. He taught us how to treasure life. Dad, we are truly blessed to have you and Mom as our angels.



