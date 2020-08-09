1/1
Gerald Joseph Dere
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Joseph Dere

July 16, 1936 - April 24, 2020

Gerald Joseph Dere died on April 24, 2020.

He was born on July 16, 1936, in Grand Valley, CO, a son of Christopher and Ida (Milner) Dere. He graduated from Rifle High School in Rifle, CO, in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps with exceptional duty and honor. He later attended Mesa College and received an Associate Degree in Applied Science.

Gerald married Catherine Basinger in 1971. Catherine had six children, Ken, Marty, John, Kelly, Roger, and Kevin. Gerald and Catherine had two more children, Suzanne and Brian.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, camping, archery, painting, gardening, volunteering at the Catholic Outreach, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also loved spending time with and traveling with the love of his life, Catherine, prior to her passing on March 7, 2016.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Ida Dere; wife, Catherine Dere; sister, Katheryn Dere; brothers, Christopher Dere II, Charles Dere, Francis Dere, and Donald Dere. He is survived brother, David Dere; children, Ken (Stacy) Basinger, Marty (Marianne) Basinger, John Basinger, Kelly (Ernie) Uribe, Roger (Rochelle) Basinger, Kevin Basinger, Suzanne (John) Pyle, and Brian (Jennifer) Dere; grandchildren, Kendi Aubert, Kyle Basinger, Amanda Hancock, Tyler Basinger, Cody and Jake Basinger, Lila, Jack and Matthew Dere; great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Trevor Hochevar, and Austin and Aubrey Basinger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gerald's name to the Catholic Outreach Program, 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved