Gerald Joseph DereJuly 16, 1936 - April 24, 2020Gerald Joseph Dere died on April 24, 2020.He was born on July 16, 1936, in Grand Valley, CO, a son of Christopher and Ida (Milner) Dere. He graduated from Rifle High School in Rifle, CO, in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps with exceptional duty and honor. He later attended Mesa College and received an Associate Degree in Applied Science.Gerald married Catherine Basinger in 1971. Catherine had six children, Ken, Marty, John, Kelly, Roger, and Kevin. Gerald and Catherine had two more children, Suzanne and Brian.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, camping, archery, painting, gardening, volunteering at the Catholic Outreach, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also loved spending time with and traveling with the love of his life, Catherine, prior to her passing on March 7, 2016.Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Ida Dere; wife, Catherine Dere; sister, Katheryn Dere; brothers, Christopher Dere II, Charles Dere, Francis Dere, and Donald Dere. He is survived brother, David Dere; children, Ken (Stacy) Basinger, Marty (Marianne) Basinger, John Basinger, Kelly (Ernie) Uribe, Roger (Rochelle) Basinger, Kevin Basinger, Suzanne (John) Pyle, and Brian (Jennifer) Dere; grandchildren, Kendi Aubert, Kyle Basinger, Amanda Hancock, Tyler Basinger, Cody and Jake Basinger, Lila, Jack and Matthew Dere; great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Trevor Hochevar, and Austin and Aubrey Basinger, and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gerald's name to the Catholic Outreach Program, 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.