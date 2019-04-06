Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Klaus. View Sign

Gerald J. Klaus

November 22, 1930 - March 29, 2019

Gerald James Klaus, 88, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019, after a brief illness.

Gerry was born in Denver in 1930 to Joseph and Pauline Klaus. He grew up with his future wife, Donna Lee Pearson, attending the same church and school in Denver. They were married on July 2, 1951.

Gerry attended University of Colorado where he played football and served in the Navy during the Korean War where he also played football. Gerry worked for the Public Service Company in Denver his entire career. Upon retiring from Public Service in 2002, he and Donna moved to Grand Junction. Donna passed away in 2012.

Gerry was a long time member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Denver and a member of American Lutheran Church of Grand Junction. He was a member of the Lions Club in both Westminster and Palisade. He was also a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed volunteering with many organizations such as the School for the Blind's Service Dogs program, local health fairs, retiree organizations, and other charity events. Gerry was said by many to resemble Santa Claus, and he loved playing the role as Santa Klaus, bringing joy to hundreds of children in Colorado at special events, children's hospitals, and private parties for years.

Gerry is survived by son, David Klaus (Celia) of Albuquerque; granddaughters, Jennifer Crysler of Santa Fe, and Patricia Klaus of Albuquerque; great-grandson, Timothy Klaus of Portland; niece, Toby Leavitt of Meeker, and her sons, Landon, Jerod, and Nick, of Colorado and their families. Gerry is predeceased by his parents; wife of 61 years, Donna; son, Robin Klaus; sister, Elaine Leavitt, and her husband, Roland.

Gerry was often ready with a smile and a story, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on April 4, 2019, with his beloved wife, Donna. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorial gifts to American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81506 in Gerry's name.

Gerald J. KlausNovember 22, 1930 - March 29, 2019Gerald James Klaus, 88, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019, after a brief illness.Gerry was born in Denver in 1930 to Joseph and Pauline Klaus. He grew up with his future wife, Donna Lee Pearson, attending the same church and school in Denver. They were married on July 2, 1951.Gerry attended University of Colorado where he played football and served in the Navy during the Korean War where he also played football. Gerry worked for the Public Service Company in Denver his entire career. Upon retiring from Public Service in 2002, he and Donna moved to Grand Junction. Donna passed away in 2012.Gerry was a long time member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Denver and a member of American Lutheran Church of Grand Junction. He was a member of the Lions Club in both Westminster and Palisade. He was also a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed volunteering with many organizations such as the School for the Blind's Service Dogs program, local health fairs, retiree organizations, and other charity events. Gerry was said by many to resemble Santa Claus, and he loved playing the role as Santa Klaus, bringing joy to hundreds of children in Colorado at special events, children's hospitals, and private parties for years.Gerry is survived by son, David Klaus (Celia) of Albuquerque; granddaughters, Jennifer Crysler of Santa Fe, and Patricia Klaus of Albuquerque; great-grandson, Timothy Klaus of Portland; niece, Toby Leavitt of Meeker, and her sons, Landon, Jerod, and Nick, of Colorado and their families. Gerry is predeceased by his parents; wife of 61 years, Donna; son, Robin Klaus; sister, Elaine Leavitt, and her husband, Roland.Gerry was often ready with a smile and a story, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on April 4, 2019, with his beloved wife, Donna. A memorial service will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, family request memorial gifts to American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81506 in Gerry's name. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close